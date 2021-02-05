A Dhaka court has placed a young woman on a five-day remand in a case filed over the rape and murder of an ULAB student.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrato Shikder passed the remand order on Friday.

Earlier, police produced the accused– Farzana Zaman Neha– before the Dhaka court seeking seven day’s remand for her.

Neha was arrested from a house in city’s Azimpur area on Thursday night.

With this, three arrested accused, out of five named in the FIR, have been remanded.

Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded

Two other friends of the victim those remanded are; Mortuza Raihan Chowdhury, 21, and Nuhad Alam Tafsir, 21. Both are the students of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

Another accused Shafayat Jamil,22, surrendered before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy on Thursday with a bail prayer.

But, the magistrate rejected the bail prayer and sent Shafayat to jail.

Meanwhile, another friend of the victim and an accused accused in the case, Arafat, 28, fell sick after consuming alcohol and died at City Hospital in Mohammadpur on Sunday (January 31).