Planning Minister urges all to remain united for development

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Friday urged people from all wake of life to remain united to continue the country’s development in any situation as during the Liberation War.

“Bangladesh has developed in many fields. The average life expectancy of the country is almost world class. We have connected districts building bridge over the big river [Padma]. We are in well position now thanks to our people compared to other countries. We all must be united in any situation,” the minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the SAFA International Conference in the city.

The Institute of Cost Management and Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) organised the event titled- “Digitalization of Accounting & Auditing Practices: Challenges and Opportunities to Protect Public Interest.”

The minister said the country’s people are the best source of power. They keep running the wheel of the country’s economy through hard working in firms and industries.

“Our achievement has started led by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last one decade. We have to keep continuation the development,” he also said.

MA Mannan said the cost management is important one in industrial sector. “However, we have to remove poverty, illiteracy and superstition. We all need cooperation for the sake of the country’s economy,” he also added.

A KM Delwer Hussain FCMA, President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) presided over the function while Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh and Dr. Md Jafar Uddin, Secretary of Commerce Ministry, Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman of Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Bangladesh, among others were also present there.

However, SAFA was formed in 1984 to serve the accountancy profession in the South Asian Region and uphold its eminence in the world of accountancy.

SAFA as an IFAC network Partner represents over 3,75,000 accountants having membership of the national chartered accountancy and cost and management accountancy institutions in the South Asian countries namely Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afganistan.

SAFA came into existence at the initiative of the accounting professional bodies in the South Asian Region, which has a bond of culture and homogeneity of professional environment.