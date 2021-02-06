3.28 lakh people register for Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccination programme will begin at some 1,005 hospitals across the country, including the capital, on Sunday (tomorrow).

A total of 3.28 lakh people have registered for Covid-19 vaccine so far.

On the first day of nationwide vaccination for Covid-19, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Health Minister Zahid Maleque will receive vaccine.

Director General (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with this information at a press conference on Saturday (today).

Mentionable, the Covid-19 vaccination programme first began in the country on January 27. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the event at Kurmitola Genral Hospital in Dhaka.