Biden ends deadlock over first African and first woman to lead WTO

The Biden administration has ended the deadlock over the next head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) by expressing its “strong support” for Nigeria’s ex-finance minister.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was frontrunner for the role until the Trump administration last October said it wanted another woman, South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee.

Ms Yoo has now withdrawn her candidacy.

If confirmed in the role, Dr Okonjo-Iweala would be the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala on Friday praised her rival for the post and said: “There is vital work ahead to do together.”