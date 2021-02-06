Covid-19: Bangladesh records eight more deaths, 305 new cases

Bangladesh reported 8 more deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am, taking the tally at 8,190.

In the meantime, 305 people tested positive for Covid-19. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 537,770.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released the information on Saturday afternoon.

417 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 482,841 with an 89.79 percent recovery rate.

The latest day’s infection rate was 2.51 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.39 percent. The death rate stands at 1.52 percent.