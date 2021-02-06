Covid: UK death toll increase by 828 as more than 18,000 new cases confirmed

Staff instruct a person on how to carry out a Covid-19 test at a mobile testing unit set up at the White Hart pub in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester

A further 828 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid according to the latest government data.

Saturday’s update brings the total death toll according to that measure to 112,092.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate suggest there have now been 129,000 deaths.

According to the latest testing data, as of 9am on Saturday there had been a further 18,262 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,929,835.

England

NHS England reported a further 571 deaths in hospitals across the country, among patients who had tested positive for Covid.

It brings the total under that measure to 75,357.

Patients were aged between 17 and 100. A total of 29 of the latest fatalities – aged between 36 and 98 – had no known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 5 and February 5. There were 35 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result

Scotland

A further 48 Covid deaths were reported in Scotland on Saturday, bringing the total there to 6,431.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose by 895 to 185,208.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported a further 49 Covid deaths in the latest figures, taking the total death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,961.

A total of 675 new cases were reported on Saturday, with 195,599 confirmed cases recorded in total.

Northern Ireland

Seven more Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total death toll there to 1,922.

Another 390 confirmed cases were reported.