Dr Shirin Sharmin accorded WICCI Award 2021

Jatiya Sangshad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has been adorned with WICCI Award 2021-Woman of the Decade in Public Life and Leadership.

The Women Economic Forum (WEF) conferred the award upon Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at Asian Women Entrepreneurs Summit 2021. The two-day summit started on Saturday.

Bangladesh- India business council of the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (WICCI) organised the event.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was informed of the award in a letter signed by WICCI Founder President Dr Harbeen Arora.

Apart from Shirin Sharmin, WICCI has also named Palestinian Health Minister Dr Mai Al-Kaila for the award.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin got virtually connected to the summit on the first the day as the chief guest.

Being a premier national business chamber for women in India, WICCI is supporting women entrepreneurs, businesswomen and professionals from all walks of life.

Supported by the massive global networks of ALL Ladies League (ALL), WEF and SHEconomy, with 2,50,000 members and supporters of 120 countries, is working for bringing fundamental changes in governmental policies, laws, incentives and entrepreneurial ecosystems. Such initiatives are aimed at encouraging and empowering women in business, industry and commerce across all sectors and fields.

Earlier, Malta President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Costa Rica President Laura Chinchilla Miranda, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard received WICCI Award, among others.