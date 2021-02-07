Bangladesh confirms 15 more Covid-19 deaths overnight

Bangladesh logged 15 more deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll at 8,205.

In the last 24 hours, 292 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 538,062.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information issuing a press release on Sunday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 2.35% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.35%. The death rate stands at 1.52%.

Meanwhile, 12,404 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,749,012 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 513 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 483,372 with a 89.84% recovery rate.