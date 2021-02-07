Biman to operate weekly two flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate weekly two flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from February 18 after a suspension of nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national flag carrier will operate commercial flights on every Monday and Thursday on this route, Biman said.

Biman passengers can collect the tickets from mobile apps, website, Travel Agency, Biman’s call centre and sales counters.

The schedule, guideline and direction of coronavirus will be available in the Biman’s website of www.Biman-airlines.com.