Film director Monwar Khokon dies

‘Swami Keno Asami’ and ‘Swapner Purush’ famed director Monwar Khokon died at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning.

The prominent director berated his last at 6:30 am while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Kabirul Islam Rana, organising secretary of the Bangladesh Film Directors Association, confirmed the matter.

Khokon was suffering from various diseases including kidney complications for long, he said.

Monwar Khokon made his big-screen directorial debut in 1992 with the film ‘Lakshmi’s Family’. He gained huge popularity by making movies like ‘Swami Keno Asami’, ‘Meyerao Manush’ and ‘Swapner Purush’.

His notable films are ‘Sangsarer Sukh-Dukh’, ‘Ghat Pratighat’, ‘Ekti Songsarer Golpo’, ‘Khuni Sikdar’, ‘Kasom Banglar Mati’, ‘Mayer Hater Bala’, ‘Jiddi’, ‘ Banglabhai ‘etc.