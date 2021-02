Health Minister Zahid Maleque has received his first shot of coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.

The minister got the jab at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital around 11:30am.

Later, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman and Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain received the vaccines.

Hospital sources said some 162 people, including ministers, lawmakers and physicians, will be vaccinated in five booths of the hospital.