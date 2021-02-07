Korea to provide $21 million to support in developing Digital Bangladesh

The Government of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will contribute US $21 million to support in entrepreneurship development, Intelligent Transport Systems and Safer Cyberspace for Digital Bangladesh.

To mark the year of 30th Anniversary of the establishment of KOICA, the governmental organisation for providing Grant, Aid & Technical Assistance programmes for international development, joined hands with Economic Relations Division of Ministry of Finance and inked three Grant Agreements on Thursday (Feb 4).

The first deal was signed between KOICA and ERD for project titled ‘Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to Promote Youth Entrepreneurship’, which will be implemented by the University of Dhaka with a budget of $7.5 million over five years with the objective to support improving the quality of entrepreneurship education in Bangladesh.

The second agreement was signed among KOICA, Roads & Highways Department (RHD), Roads Transport and Highways Division, and ERD for project titled ‘Improving the Reliability and Safety on National Highway Corridors of Bangladesh by Introduction of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)’ with a budget of $8.9 million over four years.

The objective of the project is to make road transport infrastructure of Bangladesh more safe, reliable, and sustainable; use ICT for better, efficient and effective traffic management; and enhance the institutional capacity of RHD for road and traffic management.

The third agreement was signed among KOICA, Bangladesh Police, CID, Public Security Division, Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and ERD for project titled ‘Enhancing Cyber Crime Investigation Capability of Bangladesh’ with a budget $4.8 million.

The four years project is aimed to strengthen the digital investigation capabilities of criminal investigation department of Bangladesh Police to combat emerging cybercrime and enhance evidence-based policing.

Along with this new pledge, KOICA is currently implementing over 20 development projects in the following priority sectors under its Country Plan with 20 million USD grants per annum are: ICT (innovation), Education (TVET), and Public Health.

In the ICT sector, KOICA is supporting ICT Division for developing e-Government Master Plan in achieving Digital Bangladesh along with launching the digital municipality service system for digital Bangladesh.

In addition, KOICA is supporting Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) and Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) for developing IT-based management and reengineering their business process.

In the public health area, the Korean organisation is working with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for establishing Eye Health Care Units and improving Maternal and Child Health. KOICA has also assisted with the Health Ministry to combat COVID-19 pandemic by contributing with PCR/RNA test kits, RNA machines, walk-through booths, emergency medical supplies, food packages to vulnerable communities, etc.

In TVET sector, KOICA is working with Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) to promote demand-driven competency-based skill training.

Speaking at the project signing ceremony, the Country Director of KOICA Bangladesh, Ms. Young-Ah Doh said, KOICA is proud to continue its long-standing relationship with Bangladesh and she highly glad that it has partnered with Bangladesh to advance the socio-economic development of the country.

“I believe that through dedication and hard work, the people of Bangladesh will be able to touch the apex of development in every sector,” she added.

The occasion was graced by Ms. Young-Ah Doh, Country Director, KOICA Bangladesh, Taehyun Kim, Deputy Country Director, KOICA Bangladesh, Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Joint Secretary and Ms. Mirana Mahrukh, Joint Secretary (Asia), ERD.