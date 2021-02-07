MBBS admission test on April 2, BDS on April 30

The medical and dental college admission tests, which have been shrouded by uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held in April, ministry sources said.

The admission test for medical colleges will be held on April 2 while dental on April 30.

A notification could be issued within this week once the plans are finalised.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the health ministry on Thursday with health minister Zahid Maleque in the chair.

According to the decision, online application for the admission test for MBBS course will start from February 11 and continue till March 1.

The admit cards for the MBBS admission test will be given on March 20-25.

Also, the application period for BDS course is 27 March to 15 April. The admit cards will be distributed from April 24 to 26.