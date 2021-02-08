2 women killed, 30 hurt as bus falls into ditch in Chandpur

At least two women were killed and 30 more injured as a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Moutabari area under Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Gita Rani Das, hailing from the area and Bibha Rani Bhowmik, from Nimsar area of Cumilla.

According to locals, the Chandpur-bound passenger bus of ‘Bogdad Paribahan’ carrying the victims fell into roadside ditch by losing its control, leaving two passengers of the bus dead on the spot its 30 passengers injured.

On information, the police and fire service personnel later conducted a rescue operation.