Amazon criticised in paying lower rates than shops

Amazon has been criticised for paying less in business rates than British bricks and mortar retailers.

The online retail giant’s financial results revealed that UK sales for 2020 totalled $26.5bn (£19.3bn) – a 51% jump from $17.5bn in 2019.

Amazon’s overall business rates bill for 2020-2021 is estimated by researchers to be £71.5m – just 0.37% of its retail sales.

They say this is far lower than what the retail sector typically pays.

Amazon insists that it pays its tax and has created thousands of jobs in the UK.