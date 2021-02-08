CDCS Director, French Ambassador visit Rohingya camps

Director of the Crisis and Support Centre (CDCS) Eric Chevallier has recently visited the Rohingya camps along with French Ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh.

They had the opportunity to meet with people from the Rohingya community and to share views with women, kids and doctors in the camps and possible opportunities for repatriation, said the Embassy of France in Dhaka on Monday.

They visited one of the Ideas Boxes managed by Bibliothèques sans Frontières and inaugurated a Community Resource Center managed by Médecins du Monde, both being funded by the CDCS.

Along with Runa Khan, they participated in the inauguration of the construction work for the new Friendship Hospital in Ukhiya, also funded by the CDCS.