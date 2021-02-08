CEC inoculated, urges all to take vaccine

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda urged everyone to get vaccinated after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday.

He got the jab at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) centre at 11:30am.

The EC said to media, “The vaccination programme is going on in a festive mood. I didn’t face any side effects or reaction after taking the vaccine shot. I requested the voters to take the vaccine at their respective areas.”

The second day mass vaccination drive is underway after 31,160 people were inoculated on Sunday.