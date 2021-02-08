Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 316 new cases

Bangladesh confirmed 16 more deaths from the novel coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Monday 8:00am, taking the toll at 8,221.

In the meantime, 316 people tested positive for Covid-19. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,38,378.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information on Monday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 2.30 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.31 percent. The death rate stands at 1.53 percent.

Meanwhile, 559 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 4,83,931 with an 89.79 percent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 13,762 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,762,774 samples have been tested in the country so far.