New rapid testing site opens in Canary Wharf

A new rapid Covid-19 testing site is now available for residents and workers without Covid-19 symptoms in Canary Wharf, Tower Hamlets.

The testing site is the third community testing site in the borough, providing rapid testing for people who are key workers, cannot work from home, or live with someone in these groups. Taking up a free rapid test twice weekly can help protect these residents and those that they live and work with.

As many as one in three people who have Covid-19 do not have symptoms. The community testing sites help to quickly identify asymptomatic cases to stop the spread of the virus.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “It’s excellent news that we now have this additional testing capacity in our borough. Effective community testing is key in controlling the spread of Covid-19, so having this new site in London’s business hub will be indispensable. While we’re still in the grips of a national lockdown, I’d like to remind residents to continue following the rules regardless of whether they have a negative test result. This remains critically important to protect our community.”

The rapid tests, also known as lateral flow tests, are a quick and convenient way for people to get tested, providing results in under 30 minutes. Anyone who receives a positive test result will need to self-isolate for ten days from the date of the test.

The new test site at Canary Wharf is open from 7:30am – 4:30pm daily and is located in Jubilee Place mall, level-2, Canary Wharf, E14 5NY. The test site is currently walk-in only, so booking is not necessary. There are plans to make appointments available at the site.

Shobi Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Canary Wharf Group said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this invaluable service at Canary Wharf for local residents and key workers, ensuring they are able to continue to work per government guidelines or do their essential shopping. Taking up a free rapid test will help protect these residents and those that they live and work with.”