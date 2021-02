People aged 40 and above will get corona vaccine: Health minister

Health Minister Dr Zahid Maleque on Monday gave instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure that people aged 40 years and above should be vaccinated.

Maidul Islam, senior information officer of the health ministry, confirmed the news.

Earlier, the government’s plan was to inoculate frontline workers and people aged over 55 on priority basis.

Health Minister Dr Zahid Maleque virtually inaugurated the vaccination drive on Sunday morning.