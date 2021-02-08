PM stresses on wearing facemasks, wash hands even after taking vaccine

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called upon all to wear facemasks and wash hands even after taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

“All will have to continue wearing masks and washing hands. Even the vaccinated people have to follow the same. Don’t think you are safe as you have already taken vaccine. We have to be careful,” she said, reports BSS.

Presiding over the weekly cabinet meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, the premier said that she has already given an instruction to pursue the health guidelines properly.

In this connection, she said she has already instructed the concerned ministry regarding nationwide vaccination.

The prime minister said there are some confusions among the village people about the vaccine which, she hope, will go away soon.

Sheikh Hasina said her government will give the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine within one and a half months despite the effectiveness of the vaccine remain for even two or three months.

The prime minister mentioned that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered within eight to 12 weeks in London after taking the first dose.

“Second dose of the vaccine can be taken within three months. But, we want to give the second dose a bit earlier. We want to administer the second dose by one and a half months,” she added.

In this connection, she said they have to look into the matter that the date of the COVID-19 vaccine does not expire.

The prime minister asked all concerned to take measures to bring the frontliners such as physicians, people involved with extending healthcare services, law enforcing personnel and members of other forces who are working actively under the coronavirus vaccination.

All the cleaners across the country would have to be vaccinated as they are very important for the societies, she continued.

She said an instruction to this end should be given to the concerned authorities including the DCs (deputy commissioners) and UNOs (upazia nirbahi officers).

The premier said a card like an identity card should be issued against the names of vaccine takers as they can show it at foreign countries and other places where it will require.

They who received the first dose of vaccine can take the second dose after showing the cards, she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League (AL), said AL and its associate bodies’ leaders and activists have been arranging burial of the deceased due to COVID-19 and treatment of coronavirus patients since its outbreak at her directive.

Mentioning that many party leaders and activists of her party have died of coronavirus, the premier said her party men can register their names to take the vaccine.