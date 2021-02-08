Rule hearing on cancellation of MP Papul’s status Feb 22

The High Court on Monday fixed February 22 for hearing on a rule over cancellation of Bangladeshi lawmaker from Lakshmipur-2 constituency Kazi Shahidul Islam Papul’s MP post.

An HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah set the date.

Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman stood on behalf of the writ petitioner.

Independent candidate for Laxmipur-2 seat Abul Foyez Bhuiyan filed the writ with the court on August 16, last year, challenging Papul’s MP post.

In the writ, Parliament speaker, chief election commissioner, election commission’s secretary, the district deputy commissioner and lawmaker Papul have been made respondents.

The HC bench of Justices Obaidul Hasan and AKM Jahirul Haque on August 18, 2020, issued a rule asking why Papul’s MP post should not be declared vacant.

Kazi Papul, an independent lawmaker, was arrested in Kuwait on June 6.