Sushmita Sen is not just a person, she’s a vibe: Rohman Shawl

Model Rohman Shawl, opening up about his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, says that meeting the Bollywood star has been life-altering.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for two years now. The couple often treats fans to glimpses of their love story and life together through heart-warming social media posts.

Rohman, who has recently shot for a music video, Maula, spoke to Bombay Times about the change in his perspective towards life and the film industry that happened courtesy Sushmita.

Rohman met Sushmita two years after he came to Mumbai to pursue modelling.

“Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work,” the model said.

Rohman credited Sushmita for helping him evolve as a person and making him clearer about his ambitions, The Indian Express reported.

“Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too.”

(The Indian Express)