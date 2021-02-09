All pry teachers to be vaccinated by a week

All teachers of government primary schools will be administered Covid-19 vaccine within a week, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

The Minister came up with the information while talking to reporters after taking the vaccine at a clinic building in the secretariat on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the Minister said, “Already Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Health Ministry to bring the teachers under the vaccination drive. We will try our best to complete their vaccination within the next seven days.”

He also urged teachers and staff of the ministry who are above 40 to come and get vaccinated.

Besides, the Minister also requested all to use face mask.

Nationwide vaccination drive

The government rolled out a countrywide mass Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, aiming to end the pandemic.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the nationwide inoculation programme through a videoconference from the Health Directorate around 10:30 am.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 16 new Covid-19 deaths on Monday, taking the national death tally to 8,221.