Bangladesh, Maldives FMs meet at State Guest House Padma

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen and his Maldives counterpart Abdulla Shahid sat on a meeting in Dhaka at the State Guest House Padma on Tuesday morning.

They are supposed to discuss issues of mutual interests covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Maldives foreign minister arrived in Dhaka on Monday night on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh, aiming to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:15 pm. He will stay here until 11 February, said a press release.

He came here at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Abdulla Shahid is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh and the Maldives share excellent bilateral relations which have been strengthened over the years.

Around 80,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers are currently working in that country, said the foreign ministry.