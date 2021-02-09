C-19: 8 more deaths, 387 new cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 387 positive cases.

The country’s virus death toll now stands at 8,229 while the infection number at 5,38,765.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, this afternoon.

Another 642 people recovered from the virus through treatment at homes and hospitals in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 484,573.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.