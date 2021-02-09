Covid: All travellers arriving to UK to be tested twice during self-isolation

All passengers entering the United Kingdom will be required to take two Covid-19 tests while quarantining to prevent covid-19 variants entering the country.

This move would provide another level of protection in order to ease lockdown restrictions.

The UK will track any new cases which might be brought into the country and make it easier to detect new variants.

All travellers coming to the United Kingdom must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test to be allowed entry after filling a locator form.

The test must be taken 72 hours before travelling.

Anyone arriving without a test could face a fine of up to £500. The Border Force officials are already carrying out spot checks.

Passengers coming to the UK will still be required to quarantine for up to 10 days.

All travellers must provide contact details, flight number, previous destinations and their UK address. They can then travel – by public transport if necessary – to the place where they plan to self-isolate.

UK Residents and Irish Nationals Arriving from Red List to Quarantine in Hotels Starting from 15th February

Starting from the 15th February, UK residents and Irish nationals arriving from certain countries will have to quarantine in hotels.

Passengers will have to stay in their rooms for at least 10 nights. Security guards will accompany passengers if they go outside.

The rules will apply to all UK nationals and residents arriving from the red list – 33 countries mainly part of South America and Africa – where it’s feared Covid-19 variants may have already spread.

All passengers will be expected to pay for the cost of the accommodation.

Non-UK travellers who have been in the red list country in the 10 days before travelling to the UK are banned from entry.

The current lockdown rules mean that people must only travel abroad or domestically for essential reasons, including emergencies, medical appointments, educational reasons and work that cannot be done from home.

More than 12 million in the United Kingdom Have Had First Jab

The UK government is aiming to offer first doses to 15 million people in the top four priority groups (frontline health and social care workers, residents and staff in care homes for older adults, over 70s, and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable) by 15th of February 2021.

More than 12 million people in the UK have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, after 550,000 first jabs were given out on Saturday.

At the current rate, about 16 million people would receive a first jab by the 15th February.

Number of People Who Received the 2nd Dose | Source: Gov.uk

The UK government is urging any over 70s in England and those that are part of the top 4 priority groups who have not yet received their first jab to contact the NHS to ask for an appointment.

The speedy rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines to all vulnerable people is seen as vital to reducing the pandemic’s death toll and relieving pressure on the NHS.

Once the first four priority groups, have received their jabs, the vaccination programme will move on to people aged 50 and over and those with underlying health conditions.