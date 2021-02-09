Covid: Further 1,052 coronavirus deaths in UK as cases rise by 12,364

A further 1,052 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, the government has announced.

It takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the UK to 113,850.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 12,364 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,972,148.

Tighter restrictions on international arrivals have been announced in both England and Scotland.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that international arrivals from 33 ‘red list’ countries will face mandatory hotel quarantine from February 15.

Jail terms could be given to anyone who lies on a passenger locator form to hide they have been to red-list country within ten days before arriving, along with fines up to £10,000.

Mr Hancock said: “Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to conceal that they’ve been in a country on the red list in the 10 days before arrival here will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.”

He said the measures will be put into law this week and more resources will be available to enforce them, adding: “I make no apologies for the strength of these measures because we’re dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we’ve faced as a nation.”

Scotland have announced further measures which includes compulsory hotel quarantine for all international arrivals.

Travellers will have to pay £1,750 per person for their 10-day hotel quarantine.