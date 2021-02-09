Elon Musk’s Tesla buys $1.5bn of Bitcoin causing currency to spike

Elon Musk’s car firm Tesla has said it bought about $1.5bn (£1.1bn) of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in January and expects to start accepting it as payment in future.

The news caused the price of Bitcoin to jump 17% to $44,220, a record high.

Tesla said it was trying to maximise returns on cash that is not being used in day-to-day running of the company.

It comes days after Mr Musk added “#bitcoin” to his Twitter profile page, which drove up the price.

He removed it days later, but has continued talking up Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, which jumped 50% after his endorsement.