Municipality Polls: One killed in Tangail election violence

A man was killed and five others were injured in clashes between supporters of two mayoral candidates in the upcoming polls in Tangail’s Gopalpur municipality on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Khalil, 35, a rickshaw-van puller from Dubail Atpara village and son of Nazim Uddin.

The incident took place around 7:30pm as the supporters of Awami League (AL) candidate and Gopalpur municipality Mayor Rakibul Haque locked into clashes with followers of AL rebel candidate Gias Uddin in Gopalpur Bazar and Someshpur areas in the evening, local sources said.

Locals took Khalil to Gopalpur Upazila Health Complex but succumbed to his injuries, witnesses said.