Omar Sani thanks Bangladesh Film Club members for electing him president

Omar Sani, noted silver screen actor and the newly elected president of Bangladesh Film Club Limited, has conveyed his gratitude to the club members for electing him and his panel.

The actor, also the former secretary general of the club, has recently spoke to the media and shared his feelings after winning the election with his entire panel.

About the election, Omar Sani said, “I’m very happy that we have won the election. I want to express my gratitude to the club members especially Moushumi and Amit Hasan. Now my duty is to work for the welfare of the club.”

Actor Omar Sani led panel has swept the Bangladesh Film Club election for 2021. The election was held at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the capital on Saturday.

Omar Sani led panel bagged all the posts of the new executive committee.

Sani elected as the president while the newly elected executive members of the club are Nazrul Islam Raz, Mahmudul Haque Polash, Syed Rafiuddin Selim, Jahan M A Rahman, Ajit Roy Nandi, Abdullah Jewad, Jahid Hossain, Mojaharul Islam Obayed, M A Kamal, Jahangir Alam Jahangir.

Nazrul Islam Raz is one of the elected executive members of the club. He said, “Thanks to everyone for their valuable vote. I will do every possible work for the Film Club’s development. I will take care of each member of this club and will stay beside of them.”

Former president of the club Amit Hasan said, “I’m really happy that my friend Omar Sani has won the election. My best wishes for him.”

Oamr Sani bagged 278 votes while his rival candidate Atiqur Rahman got 158 votes in the election.