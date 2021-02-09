SUST student’s hanging body found at his residence in Magura

The hanging body of a student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was found at his residence in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura on Monday night.

On information, police recovered the body of Towhidul Alam Protay, was a student of 2017-18 session of Physics Department of the university, from the second floor of Swapnil Super Market adjacent to Akhalia Nayabazar around 9:00 pm.

Mohammad Nazmul Huda, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jalalabad police station, confirmed the matter and said police initially suspected it was a suicide.

The actual facts will be known after getting the medical report, he said.