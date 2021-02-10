Bangladesh confirms 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 388 new cases

Bangladesh recorded 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the toll at 8,239.

Some 388 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 539,153.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information through a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 2.59% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country to date was 14.22%. The death rate stands at 1.53%.

Meanwhile, 14,999 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,792,241 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 717 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 485,290 with an 90.01% recovery rate.