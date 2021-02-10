Bus-truck collision leaves 9 dead in Jhenidah

At least nine people were killed and 50 more injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenidah district on Wednesday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Witnesses said a Kushtia-bound bus overturned after colliding with a truck near Amjad Ali Filling Station at Barobazar area around 3:30pm, leaving nine dead on the spot.

Kaliganj Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer Mamunur Rashid confirmed about recoverinf nine bodies from the spot.

Meanwhile, traffic on both sides of Jhenidah-Jashore road remained suspended.

The number of deaths could rise as condition of many remained critical.