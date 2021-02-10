Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated

Diplomats of different foreign countries based in Dhaka started receiving Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh government has arranged vaccinating the foreign diplomats.

Some 30 foreign diplomats and family members of some of the diplomats of India, European Union, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, Australia and Vatican City got vaccinated on Wednesday.

Besides, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received vaccine on the day.

Receiving the vaccine, Shahriar Alam said the Bangladesh government has started vaccinating the foreign diplomats. “Some diplomats will receive vaccine today (Wednesday) and more than 1,200 diplomats living in the country will be vaccinated in phases,” he said.

The State Minister said two to three days in a week would be designated for receiving vaccine by foreign diplomats at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital.

He said the government also sought the lists of foreigners working at the international organisations apart from the foreign missions. They would also receive vaccine from the hospital.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs also said his ministry has been continuing diplomatic efforts to receive more vaccine. “We expect to receive a large number of vaccine under the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI),” he said.

Meanwhile, the foreign diplomats who received Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday included Arch Bishop George Kocherry, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Holy See, European Union Head of Delegation Rensje Teerink, Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami, Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan, French Ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh, German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz and Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer. They received the first dose of vaccine at the Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka.

After receiving his first dose of vaccine, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Holy See George Kocherry conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for arranging vaccination of the diplomats.

Mr Kocherry also urged all to take vaccine for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami expressed his satisfaction in a tweet after taking a vaccine made in India in Bangladesh.

European Union Ambassador in Dhaka Rensji Teerink took her first dose on Wednesday and called upon all through a Facebook post to get vaccinated for protecting others.