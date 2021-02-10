HK tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail under security law

Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail under security law
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been denied bail while awaiting trial under a controversial new national security law.
Mr Lai, 73, is accused of conspiring with foreign forces to endanger national security, and could face a lengthy jail term.
He is the most high-profile person charged under the law.
Mr Lai founded the Apple Daily newspaper and is a fierce critic of the authorities in mainland China.
The tycoon was originally arrested under the law in August 2020 after a police raid on Apple Daily’s head office. He was released on bail but then rearrested in December.
Hong Kong’s court of final appeal ruled that a lower court was wrong to release Mr Lai briefly from detention.
However, the judges ruled that Mr Lai could make another bail application.
(BBC)