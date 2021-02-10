Make Jubo League an ideal organisation: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina asked on Wednesday the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League leaders and workers to make the organization as an ideal one being imbued with the ideology of the Father of the Nation and patriotism, saying that politics without principles never exists.

“I want to say the Jubo League leaders and workers to make the organisation as a strong and ideal one being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and patriotism,” she said.

Addressing a discussion, virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence, organised by the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League marking its 48 birth anniversary at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital, the Prime Minister said that politics without principles never exists.

Mentioning that the country’s democracy has been reestablished through many struggles and the Juba League has played a significant role in all the movements, she hoped that the Juba League leaders would work for the welfare of the people keeping Bangbabandhu’s ideology in their hearts.

She reminded the Jubo League leaders that those doing politics for making their own fortunes by acquiring some quick bucks would not exist in politics for a long time, on the other hand, those doing politics for the people’s welfare would survive as it is the correct way of doing politics.

In this connection, the Prime Minister said that those who captured power by violating the country’s constitution after assassination of Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on August 15,1975, were busy to make their own fortunes and did nothing for the people.

“So, they have no existence in the hearts of people,” she continued.

The premier said, similarly the people of the country have boycotted the BNP though (former chairperson of BNP) Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman have made huge money through illegal means and thought the money would help them to hang onto power.

Former Jubo League leaders, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, Awami League Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, its Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, MP, and Harunur Rashid, spoke at the meeting.

Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the meeting while its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil moderated it.

Eminent cultural personality Jayanta Chattopadhyay recited a poem on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A video documentary was screened on the humanitarian and organizational activities of the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League since its new committee took its charges on the occasion.

At the outset of the discussion, a minute’s silence was observed at the function as a mark of respect to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage, martyrs of the Language Movement, Liberation War and all the democratic and progressive movements.