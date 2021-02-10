SCC’s Chief Health Officer catches Covid-19 for 2nd time in 6 months

Dr Jahidul Islam, Chief Health Officer of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in 6 months.

He gave his sample at the lab of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College for coronavirus test on Sunday and the result came out positive on Tuesday night.

Jahidul is now undergoing treatment at Mount Adora Hospital in the city.

Earlier in July last year, he along with his parents and wife was infected with Covid-19 for the first time.

His father Professor Nazrul Islam died of coronavirus on August 13, 2020.