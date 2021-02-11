BNP holding demo at Press Club protesting repeal of Zia’s gallantry title

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is staging demonstration in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital protesting the repeal of former President Ziaur Rahman’s gallantry title by Jatiya Muktijuddha Council (JAMUKA).

A large number of the party men took part in the protest movement that started from Thursday morning, causing huge traffic congestion in the area.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy are present among the other leaders and activists.

They alleged that a conspiracy to remove the name of their leader Ziaur Rahman has been made. The government has sent several BNP men including its acting chairman Tarique Rahman to jail.