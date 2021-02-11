Inauguration of two Capsule Elevators at SUST

SUST Correspondent : Two ‘Capsule Elevators’ has been inaugurated at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology to facilitate the physical challenge and movement of adult teachers and students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Farid Uddin Ahmed inaugurated the two elevators at the university’s academic buildings ‘C’ and ‘E’ on Thursday (February 11) at 12 pm.

During the inauguration, Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said, “Many teachers and students of our university cannot walk upstairs normally. As a result of long efforts, we have been able to arrange capsule elevators to facilitate their movement. As part of this initiative, four more capsule elevators will be placed in another building.

During the inauguration Treasurer Professor Md Anwarul Islam, President of the Teachers Association, Md. Rashed Talukder, General Secretary, Prof. Md. Zahir bin Alam, Proctor, Deans of various faculties, Heads of Departments, teachers, and officials were present.