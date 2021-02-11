Nine Covid-19 related deaths reported in Bangladesh in last 24 hours

Bangladesh’s daily coronavirus infection rate fell to 2.65 percent on Thursday as the country ramps up vaccination drive and awareness campaigns.

The health authorities recorded nine Covid-19 related deaths and 418 fresh cases in the last 24 hours until morning.

So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 539,571 coronavirus cases, including 8,248 fatalities.

The mortality rate stood at 1.53 percent, according to a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Until morning, 485,971 patients (90.07 percent) have recovered.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 last year.

So far, 3,808,017 samples, including 15,776 in the past 24 hours, have been tested. The overall infection rate is 14.17 percent.

Coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh

The government launched a countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive on February 7.

Doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that Bangladesh brought from India’s Serum Institute have been sent to hospitals across the country to make the inoculation drive a success.

Physicians and nurses have been trained to carry out the vaccination drive. So far, top government officials, Cabinet members, judges, policemen, along with general people, have received the vaccine.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on February 8 instructed the authorities concerned to bring down the age limit from 55 years to 40 to widen the drive.

After the first dose, the second one has to be taken within 8 to 12 weeks.

Global Covid-19 Situation

Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 case tally has now surpassed 107 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data, the case count reached 107,316,506, including 2,353,620 deaths on Thursday morning.

Almost 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to now.

Only 10 nations accounted for more than three-quarters of the 128 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The US remained the worst-hit country with 27,284,458 cases and 471,377 fatalities, according to JHU.

Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, has the world’s second-highest Covid death toll after the US, and the third-largest outbreak following the US and India.

Brazil has registered 234,850 deaths and 9,659,167 cases so far, as per the university data.

Meanwhile, neighbouring India has so far recorded 10,858,371 Covid cases and 155,252 deaths, its health ministry said.