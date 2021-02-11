Tigers eye bowling out WI quickly

Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed said on Thursday that they are eyeing to restrict West Indies below 300 runs in the series-deciding second Test in Dhaka.

West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner struck unbeaten 74 while a couple of handy knocks by Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell guided the visitors to 223-5 against on the first day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The hosts are currently trailing the series by 1-0 margin after they were beaten by three wickets in the opening game in Chattogram.

“I think we should get them out between 260 and 300,” said Jayed.

Jayed said the wicket was much flatter than their expectation.

“It wasn’t what I expected. The wicket is still flat. It seems to me that the wicket is not what we expected. The wicket is flatter and it will take more time to turn the wicket and get what we expect.”

Jayed celebrated in ecstasy after removing Sheyne Moseley and first match hero Kyle Mayers as he finished the day with 2-46, becoming the best performer for Tigers on day one.

The excitement was a reflection of his state of mind considering he is making a return to Test format despite being the premier bowler of the country in the longest format.

Team management opted for Mustafizur Rahman in the opening game in Chattogram at the expense of Jayed but his poor show paved the way for the ultimate choice in red-ball cricket.

However, Jayed looked out of sorts initially and according to the pace bowler, it was due to a long absence from Test cricket.

“Maybe (I was reckless initially) because I am playing cricket after a long time,” he said.

“If I want to survive in international cricket then I have to bowl maintaining proper line and length because I don’t have the extra pace so that (line and length) is the only option I have,” added.

While Jayed is expecting to restrict the visitors below 300, Bonner said anything over 350 in the first innings will be competitive in this wicket.

“I would believe anything over 350 will be a good total,” said in-form Bonner, who earlier struck a fifty in the first Test.

“Joshua (Da Silva) is there and others are yet to come so I think it’s important for us to bat as long as possible,” he said.