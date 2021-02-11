Tk 1000cr released to build 50,000 more houses for homeless: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday that she has released Taka 1000 crore to construct 50,000 more houses for the homeless and landless people.

“Marking the Mujib Borsho, today, I released Taka 1,000 crore for constructing 50,000 more houses for the homeless and landless people. We are constructing one lakh more homes for them,” she said.

The prime minister was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and 55 ward councilors, including 14 councilors in reserved seats, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

She asked the public representatives to find out the homeless and landless people in their localities as the government is committed to give homes to every homeless and landless people within the Mujib Borsho which has been extended till December 16 this year.

“Our target in the Mujib Borsho is that none will remain homeless and landless in Bangladesh,” she said.

Extending heartiest greetings to the newly elected mayor and councilors of Chittogram City Corporation, she called upon the public representatives to make their all out efforts in serving the people and building the nation.

She also asked all public representatives including lawmakers, upazila chairmen, municipality mayors and councilors, union parishad chairmen and members to take measures to motivate the people of their localities about taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I urge all the public representatives to make sure that the people of your localities can receive vaccines in due time. Motivate them in receiving the vaccine,” she said.

The Prime Minister asked the public representatives to make sure that the advancement of the country continues in future and to oversee the measures taken by her government for ensuring the overall socio-economic development of the country so that those could be completed in the quickest possible time.