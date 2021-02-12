ASA founder Shafiqual Haque Choudhury dies

Shafiqual Haque Choudhury, founder of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) ASA, died at a hospital in the capital on Thursday night. He was 70.

Shafiqual Haque, the former adviser to the caretaker government, breathed his last at 11:30pm in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Shafiqul Haque Chowdhury’s close aid Farzana Islam confirmed the information to the media.

His body will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard after his namaz-e-janaza at Shyamoli’s Shishupalli after Juma prayers.

Shafiqul Haque Chowdhury was born in 1949 in an aristocratic family at Narpati village of Chunarughat police station in Habiganj district. He completed his B.Sc. and post graduate degree in Social Sciences from Dhaka University.

Shafiqul Haque Chowdhury had been serving as the President of ASA since in 1978.