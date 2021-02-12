Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours

With the deaths of five more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 8,253.

During this timeline, 404 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 5,39,975.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said this through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, on Friday afternoon.

The recovery count rose to 4,86,393 after another 422 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,39,975 as 404 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,328 samples were tested at 210 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 2.82 percent tested positive, while 14.13 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 90.08 percent patients have recovered, while 1.53 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among the five deaths, four are male and one is female the press release said, adding two are in their 50s while three are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, four deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 8,253 fatalities, 4,603 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,515 in Chattogram division, 470 in Rajshahi division, 556 in Khulna division, 249 in Barishal division, 308 in Sylhet division, 359 in Rangpur division and 193 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 38,22,345 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.