Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409

West Indies were all out for 409 in 142.2 overs in their first innings on the second day of Dhaka Test.

Joshua Da Silva scored of 92, Nkrumah Bonner 90 and Alzarri Joseph 82.

For the hosts, Abu Jayed and Taijul Islam picked up four wickets each while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Soumya Sarkar bagged one wicket each.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test of two-match series against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The visiting side ended day one with 223/5 in 90 overs.