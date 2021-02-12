Holy Shab-e-Meraj on March 11

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of March 11 (Thursday) with due respect and religious fervor as the moon of Hijri month of Rajab (1442 Hijri) was not sighted anywhere across the country today.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram here this evening with Additional Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Altaf Hossain in the chair, an Islamic Foundation release said.

Information Ministry Additional Secretary Md Mijan-ul-Alam, Waqf Administrator Abdullah Sazzad, Director General of the Islamic Foundation Faruk Ahammed, Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Md Shafayat Mahbub Chowdhury, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Mahbub Alam, Additional Principal Information Officer Md Shahinoor Miah, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque senior Imam Hafez Mawlana Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the meeting.

On the night of Rajab 26 every year, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah. During the journey, the prophet (PBUH) travelled on the Buraq to heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the devotees

regarding the details of prayers.