Ron Haque Sikder detained upon arrival

Detectives arrested Sikder Group Managing Director Ron Haque Sikder at Dhaka airport upon his arrival from abroad on Friday morning.

Hearing the death news of his father, Ron arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10am.

Police said he has been shown arrested in a case filed by Exim Bank and sent to court following arrest from Dhaka airport. .

But his brother Dipu Haque Sikder, another accused in the case, did not return , said police.

Iftekhayrul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DMP, confirmed the matter to media.

Sikder Group Chairman Zainul Haque Sikder died from coronavirus infection at a Dubai hospital on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 91.

On May 19, 2020 Exim Bank authorities filed a case with Gulshan police against the two brothers for attempting to murder two bank officials.

According to the case statement, Ron and Dipu confined Exim Bank managing director Mohammad Haider Ali Miah and additional managing director Mohammad Firoz Hossain in an apartment and have attempted to murder them as they did not accept their mortgage documents for a loan.

Following filing of the case, Ron and Dipu went into hiding for several days and then fled to Thailand by a chartered plane on May 25 the same year.