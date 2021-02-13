Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 13 more deaths, 291 new cases

Bangladesh confirmed 13 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 8,266 across the country so far.

Besides, a total of 291 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 5,40,266 across the country.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development issuing a press release on Saturday (February 13).

Meanwhile, some 374 people made recovery from the deadly virus over the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 4,86,767.