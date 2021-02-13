Police charge baton on BNP rally at Press Club

Police charged baton on the BNP activists at a rally organised in front of National Press Club on Saturday protesting the government’s decision to strip its founder Ziaur Rahman’s gallantry title of ‘Bir Uttam’.

The clash started just after the party’s standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain began his speech around 12pm.

The protesters retaliated by hurling brickbats at law enforcers.

BNP leaders Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amanullah Aman and Habib-un-Nabi Khan took shelter inside the Press Club during the clash.

The party claimed that police have arrested some of their activists from the spot. Some leaders and activists of the party were also injured in the police attack, it claimed.

Later, the law enforcing agencies bring the situation under control at around 12:30pm.

Earlier, the party began the rally in front of the National Press Club around 10 am which was attended by several thousand BNP leaders and supporters from across the country.